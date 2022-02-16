WATCH | We will take back the 'glory days' of SA on April 11, vow Jacob Zuma fans

A handful of supporters of former president Jacob Zuma have vowed to to bring Pietermaritzburg to a standstill on April 11 when he is expected to stand trial on fraud and corruption charges.

Speaking outside the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday, Kagiso Booysen, a supporter of the Msholozi President of the People club, from the Ngaka Modiri Molema region, said they were calling on Zuma’s “more than 11-million supporters” to attend court.

Booysen said they noted the judgment handed down by judge Piet Koen on Wednesday and the “continued persecution of Nxamalala”.

“Not even Covid-19 can stop us. We have had it with continued persecution of Zuma.”