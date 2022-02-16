WATCH | We will take back the 'glory days' of SA on April 11, vow Jacob Zuma fans
A handful of supporters of former president Jacob Zuma have vowed to to bring Pietermaritzburg to a standstill on April 11 when he is expected to stand trial on fraud and corruption charges.
Speaking outside the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday, Kagiso Booysen, a supporter of the Msholozi President of the People club, from the Ngaka Modiri Molema region, said they were calling on Zuma’s “more than 11-million supporters” to attend court.
Booysen said they noted the judgment handed down by judge Piet Koen on Wednesday and the “continued persecution of Nxamalala”.
“Not even Covid-19 can stop us. We have had it with continued persecution of Zuma.”
Members of the Msholozi President of the People Club outside Pmb high court. They are calling for the persecution of Zuma to stop and for his 11 million supporters to attend his trial in April. 🎥: Mfundo Mkhize pic.twitter.com/u9dXZ3Wx7i— Yasantha Naidoo (@yasantha) February 16, 2022
The supporters lit a symbolic “flame of hope” outside the court to show their support.
Tents would be erected for supporters coming from afar to attend the trial, they said.
Noluthando Mahlungu, younger sister of slain ANC Youth League firebrand Solomon Mahlangu, told TimesLIVE she came to court because Zuma played an integral role in their family.
“Zuma ensured that my brother was taken care of and recognised us. These days people of the movement do not recognise us. He taught us politics,” said Mahlangu.
Originally from Mamelodi in Tshwane, Mahlangu lives in Witbank in Mpumalanga.
“My wish is that the case be struck off the roll. We are tired. It is for this reason that there are deep divisions within the liberation movement.”
