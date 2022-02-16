South Africa

WATCH | We will take back the 'glory days' of SA on April 11, vow Jacob Zuma fans

16 February 2022 - 14:47 By Mfundo Mkhize
A 'flame of hope' was lit outside the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday by members of the Msholozi President of the People organisation. They are calling on his supporters to attend his trial which is set to start on April 11.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A handful of supporters of former president Jacob Zuma have vowed to to bring Pietermaritzburg to a standstill on April 11  when he is expected to stand trial on fraud and corruption charges.

Speaking outside the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday, Kagiso Booysen, a supporter of the Msholozi President of the People club, from the Ngaka Modiri Molema region, said they were calling on Zuma’s “more than 11-million supporters” to attend court.

Booysen said they noted the judgment handed down by judge Piet Koen on Wednesday and the “continued persecution of Nxamalala”.

“Not even Covid-19 can stop us. We have had it with continued persecution of Zuma.”

The supporters lit a symbolic “flame of hope” outside the court to show their support.

Tents would be erected for supporters coming from afar to attend the trial, they said.

Noluthando Mahlungu, younger sister of slain ANC Youth League firebrand Solomon Mahlangu, told TimesLIVE she came to court because Zuma played an integral role in their family.

“Zuma ensured that my brother was taken care of and recognised us. These days people of the movement do not recognise us. He taught us politics,” said Mahlangu.

Originally from Mamelodi in Tshwane, Mahlangu lives in Witbank in Mpumalanga.   

“My wish is that the case be struck off the roll. We are tired. It is for this reason that there are deep divisions within the liberation movement.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | Jacob Zuma denied leave to appeal

Former president Jacob Zuma has been denied leave to appeal the dismissal of his “special plea” to remove lead prosecutor advocate Billy Downer from ...
News
1 day ago

RECORDED | Jacob Zuma’s case in Pietermaritzburg high court

Former president Jacob Zuma's case will be back in the Pietermaritzburg high court for judgment on his application for leave to appeal.
News
1 day ago
