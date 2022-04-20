Easter rains expose Johannesburg’s rapid sink into decay

Continuous rain settled over Johannesburg during the Easter weekend, a week after devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal. The wet weather brought fresh turmoil to many of the residents living in impoverished neighbourhoods to the south of the city.

People in Kliptown, built in the oldest part of Soweto along the banks of a tributary of the Klip River, hurried to stack television sets, radios, clothes and documents on top of their beds.

“You see what is happening in KwaZulu-Natal?” asked Florence Mcunu, 60, referring to the floods that have claimed more than 440 lives and destroyed at least 4,000 homes in that province. “We saw it and became very scared. We live by the river. That is going to happen to us too.”