×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Sebokeng substation shut down due to burnt transformer

19 July 2022 - 12:20
A burnt transformer has cut power supplies to those dependent on the Sebokeng substation.
A burnt transformer has cut power supplies to those dependent on the Sebokeng substation.
Image: Supplied

The Sebokeng power substation shut down at about 9.42pm on Monday night due to a burnt transformer.

Eskom said the shutdown has left customers in Golden Gardens, Sebokeng Zones 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 21 and 24 and Polokong without power.

The power utility said it is conducting a site assessment to determine the extent of the damage and the resources and material required for repair work to restore supply to affected customers.

“Eskom technicians are on-site at the Sebokeng substation in the Vaal following a major shutdown (supply interruption) caused by a burnt transformer. Eskom assures customers that though at this stage it is unable to determine the time of restoration, it is working hard to ensure the power supply is restored as soon as it is possible to do so,” it said.

In the interest of safety, the power utility has advised customers to treat all electrical appliances as live at all times during the supply outage.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa set to announce new measures to resolve electricity crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa, under pressure to pull SA back from the brink of a full-blown power crisis, will in coming days unveil a blueprint for a ...
News
2 days ago

RATE IT | Energy crisis: CT wants to buy electricity from you and Joburg is taking traffic lights off the grid

No more traffic light window washers becoming 'stand-in traffic cops'. Could these innovations help fix the energy crisis?
News
1 day ago

SA could be out of the dark next week

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter says SA should emerge from loadshedding "towards the end of the week".
News
2 days ago

Ramaphosa must not fail us on power crisis plans

Hobbled by the ongoing power crisis, which is causing enormous damage to the economy and much disruption to the lives of all South Africans, the ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Thieving’ Durban couple targets service station shops South Africa
  2. Senior officer witnesses cop allegedly taking bribe from 'drug dealer' South Africa
  3. MANDELA DAY | Mandela farmhouse is an eyesore as cows roam free News
  4. ‘No-one should’ve been left like this’: A lonely death for SA woman in London News
  5. Illegal Lesotho miners’ rivalry at centre of tavern bloodbath News

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro
Jessie Duarte’s brother details her final days at funeral