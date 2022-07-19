The Sebokeng power substation shut down at about 9.42pm on Monday night due to a burnt transformer.
Eskom said the shutdown has left customers in Golden Gardens, Sebokeng Zones 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 21 and 24 and Polokong without power.
The power utility said it is conducting a site assessment to determine the extent of the damage and the resources and material required for repair work to restore supply to affected customers.
“Eskom technicians are on-site at the Sebokeng substation in the Vaal following a major shutdown (supply interruption) caused by a burnt transformer. Eskom assures customers that though at this stage it is unable to determine the time of restoration, it is working hard to ensure the power supply is restored as soon as it is possible to do so,” it said.
In the interest of safety, the power utility has advised customers to treat all electrical appliances as live at all times during the supply outage.
TimesLIVE
Sebokeng substation shut down due to burnt transformer
Image: Supplied
