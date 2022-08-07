Teen driver knocks down cyclist and drives into Kempton Park house

A 16-year-old boy was driving a vehicle alone this weekend when he lost control, knocked over a cyclist, ploughed through a garden wall and the vehicle landed upside down in the garden of a house in Birchleigh North, Kempton Park.
According to Gaumed Emergency Medical Services, their team responded along with Alpha Security to the accident scene. They said the cyclist had sustained serious injuries and required advanced life support.
He was stabilised on the scene and taken to hospital for further treatment and care.
Other local authorities were called to the scene to investigate the cause of the accident. No further details have been released.
TimesLIVE
Image: Gau-Med Emergency Medical Services
