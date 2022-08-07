×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Teen driver knocks down cyclist and drives into Kempton Park house

Car lands upside down in Birchleigh North suburban garden

07 August 2022 - 10:53 By TIMESLIVE
A 16 year-old-boy out driving alone is alleged to have lost control of the car, knocked down a cyclist and ploughed through a garden wall in Birchleigh North.
OUT OF CONTROL A 16 year-old-boy out driving alone is alleged to have lost control of the car, knocked down a cyclist and ploughed through a garden wall in Birchleigh North.
Image: Gau-Med Emergency Medical Services

A 16-year-old boy was driving a vehicle alone this weekend when he lost control, knocked over a cyclist, ploughed through a garden wall and the vehicle landed upside down in the garden of a house in Birchleigh North, Kempton Park.

According to Gaumed Emergency Medical Services, their team responded along with Alpha Security to the accident scene. They said the cyclist had sustained serious injuries and required advanced life support.

He was stabilised on the scene and taken to hospital for further treatment and care.

Other local authorities were called to the scene to investigate the cause of the accident. No further details have been released.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'It's time we also keep our money in our couch' — Mzansi fuming over Capitec ... South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa, Rhoode reject Fraser’s Phala Phala claims Politics
  3. Ekurhuleni man nabbed for fraud after submitting fake doctor's note to employer South Africa
  4. Matshela Koko’s firm set to sell solar energy in Zimbabwe Africa
  5. High-flying KZN attorney reined in over missing R5m News

Latest Videos

Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress
Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...