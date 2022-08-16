×

South Africa

Fifth suspect nabbed for Hillary Gardee’s murder

16 August 2022 - 19:29
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Police say a Nigerian national will appear in court on Wednesday to face a charge of defeating the ends of justice in the murder case of Hillary Gardee. File photo.
Image: Mandla Khoza

A Nigerian national was on Tuesday charged with defeating the ends of justice in connection with the death of Hillary Gardee.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the man, believed to be in his mid-30s, was initially taken for questioning on Sunday afternoon before being charged on Tuesday.

“He is linked through the cellphone and laptop of the deceased and is expected to appear before the Nelspruit magistrate’s court tomorrow,” Mohlala said.

This will be the fifth suspect to be charged in connection with the murder of Gardee.

On Thursday, police arrested a fourth suspect during a sting operation in KwaThema, Springs, on Thursday night.

Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna appeared in the Delmas magistrate’s court on Monday to face charges of murder, robbery and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition. The case is in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Nonkululeko Nkosi from Midrand, whom he allegedly met for a date after connecting via Facebook.

The suspect was rearrested on Monday while appearing on the Nkosi murder case for the murder of a policewoman and her sister in Kanyamazane in June.

On Tuesday, Nkuna appeared before the Kanyamazane magistrate’s court for the alleged murder of Sgt Marcia Mazibuko — stationed at Ngodwana police — and her sister Pretty Mazibuko on June 15 this year.

Nkuna was remanded in custody and the case was postponed until September 9 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE

