It has been 10 years since the Marikana massacre in which 34 miners were killed by police.
The August 2012 massacre was the culmination of a labour dispute at a platinum mine in Rustenburg.
The mine, now operated by Sibanye-Stillwater, was then owned by Lonmin.
Evidence at the Marika commission of inquiry showed the impasse was “characterised by violence, intimidation, loss of life and the undermining of agreed collective bargaining processes”.
WATCH LIVE | Marikana massacre day of remembrance
