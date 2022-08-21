SA Medical Association chairperson stabbed in attack near Durban airport

The chairperson of the SA Medical Association, Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, was stabbed multiple times in an attack while driving home from King Shaka International Airport over the weekend.

Mzukwa drove himself to hospital after the attack, deputy health minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said.

Dhlomo visited Mzukwa in hospital in Durban on Sunday, saying he was recovering well.

“I was very heartened to find him on his recovery bed and commended him for his heroic action of driving himself while bleeding and in pain to the nearest hospital to save his life, because had he waited a bit longer, his condition could have deteriorated," said Dhlomo.

Mzukwa is a general practitioner in KwaZulu-Natal.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

