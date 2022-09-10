Beaches that remain closed are:
- eThekwini Beach;
- Laguna Seasonal Beach;
- Ansteys Beach;
- Reunion Beach; and
- Baggies Beach.
“All water activities such as swimming, surfing, fishing, bathing and canoeing are therefore prohibited at the above-mentioned beaches,” the municipality said.
“Beachgoers are urged to avoid water-related activities at beaches that are closed. The public will be notified when the closed beaches are reopened and safe for public use.”
TimesLIVE
Early Christmas for beachgoers as eThekwini reopens 13 beaches
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
The eThekwini municipality has reopened 13 beaches after extensive water testing, it said on Saturday.
The beaches that are now open are:
“Testing has confirmed that the water quality at these beaches is now at an acceptable standard,” it said.
Scientists say quality of Durban’s drinking water ‘looks good’
