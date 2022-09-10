×

Early Christmas for beachgoers as eThekwini reopens 13 beaches

10 September 2022 - 11:46
The eThekwini municipality has reopened 13 beaches after extensive water testing, while five remain closed. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The eThekwini municipality has reopened 13 beaches after extensive water testing, it said on Saturday.

The beaches that are now open are:

  • Bay Beach;
  • North Beach;
  • Wedge Beach;
  • South Beach;
  • Addington Beach;
  • uShaka Beach;
  • Point Beach (Vetchies);
  • Brighton Beach;
  • Amanzimtoti Main Beach;
  • Pipeline Beach;
  • Warner Beach;
  • Winklespruit Beach; and
  • Umgababa Beach.

“Testing has confirmed that the water quality at these beaches is now at an acceptable standard,” it said.

Beaches that remain closed are:

  • eThekwini Beach;
  • Laguna Seasonal Beach;
  • Ansteys Beach;
  • Reunion Beach; and
  • Baggies Beach.

“All water activities such as swimming, surfing, fishing, bathing and canoeing are therefore prohibited at the above-mentioned beaches,” the municipality said.

“Beachgoers are urged to avoid water-related activities at beaches that are closed. The public will be notified when the closed beaches are reopened and safe for public use.”

TimesLIVE

