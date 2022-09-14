In Tuesday's incident paramedics established a woman had been driving alone when she encountered rocks blocking the freeway.
“She stopped to assess the situation when two people approached her car and opened fire.
“She was hit by a bullet on her leg.”
An off duty Fidelity security manager intervened and managed to detain one attacker.
“He proceeded to render first aid to the victim and awaited Medi Response advanced life support paramedics, who assumed care of the patient.”
The woman was taken to hospital.
TimesLIVE
Woman ambushed and shot on Durban’s notorious N2 freeway
Image: Medi Response
A woman who was forced to stop after encountering rocks on Durban’s notorious N2 freeway was ambushed and shot on Tuesday night.
According to Medi Response, paramedics responded after receiving reports of a shooting near Spaghetti Junction, an interchange which has been the scene of several accidents and attacks.
Last month Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, chair of the SA Medical Association, was on his way home from King Shaka International Airport when he experienced car trouble near Spaghetti Junction.
He had to “run for his life” and hide in bushes next to the N2 when he was attacked.
