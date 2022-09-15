×

South Africa

Fancy making a quick buck? Cape Town offers up to R5,000 for reporting illegal dumping

15 September 2022 - 11:00
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis thanks Riaan Delport. With them is mayoral committee member for urban waste management Grant Twigg and his safety and security counterpart JP Smith.
Image: City of Cape Town

Cape Town is offering residents who report illegal dumping up to R5,000 in rewards for every successful fine and conviction.

This is part of the city's #SpringCleanCT campaign that kicked off this month before the festive season. 

On Wednesday the city rewarded Riaan Delport after he reported illegal dumping in his area, leading to a truck being impounded. 

According to the city, Delport tipped it off in July about illegal dumping on the side of a road in Dunoon. The truck was discarding rubble.

“Cleaning up Cape Town requires all our efforts and we encourage residents to come forward, as Mr Delport did. They can do so anonymously,” said mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

How can I make R5,000 reporting illegal dumping?

If you see it taking place, report the vehicle licence plate number to the city at solidwaste.bylaw@capetown.gov.za.

The culprit could be fined up to R5,000, have their vehicle impounded or face a two-year prison sentence. 

“For every fine and conviction there are potential rewards of R1,000 to R5000,” said Hill-Lewis.

“It is within our ability to change the culture of litter and dumping in Cape Town. We are calling on residents, schools, businesses and community groups to join the campaign. Additionally, the city is adding 300 more boots on the ground to clean up Cape Town this spring, with a call for residents to get involved in community clean-ups.”

The city also has a 24-hour toll-free hotline (0800 110077) for tip-offs about illegal dumping and other bylaw infringements.

