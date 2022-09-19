Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said on Sunday there is a risk of load-shedding worsening.
“There is a risk and we need to prepare for this risk and hence the urgent need to replenish our [emergency] reserves. We will definitely have a high stage of load-shedding this week,” he said.
He said the crisis was being carefully managed and there was no risk of a total national blackout.
“Our teams are working literally around the clock and we are engaging with various government departments and entities to ensure that we get the necessary support,” he added.
TimesLIVE
POLL | What do you think of Ramaphosa returning to SA amid load-shedding?
Image: Freddy Mavunda
President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to cut short his overseas trip to address SA's power crisis has sparked debate.
Ramaphosa is in London to attend ceremonies and the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth.
The presidency said the move came after “an urgent virtual meeting with all the relevant ministers and officials”.
It said he had requested a briefing on what led to stage six load-shedding on Sunday.
“He further wanted to understand what could be done immediately to resolve the current state of load-shedding,” said Magwenya.
While some have welcomed the decision, saying his leadership is needed, others questioned what value it would add.
