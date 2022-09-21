×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Businessman gets 13 years’ jail time for fraud and failing to submit tax returns

21 September 2022 - 18:43
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A businessman who was convicted of fraud and failure to submit income tax and VAT returns has been sentenced to 13 years' imprisonment.
A businessman who was convicted of fraud and failure to submit income tax and VAT returns has been sentenced to 13 years' imprisonment.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

The George regional court in the Western Cape on Wednesday handed down heavy sentences to a well-known businessman and his company after their conviction for fraud and failure to submit income tax and VAT returns.

“Thanduxolo Alton Mavata, 54, a first-time offender and owner of Mavata Road Construction, was sentenced to an effective 13 years’ imprisonment,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila. 

In addition to this custodial sentence, the court also fined Mavata R150,000 or 36 months’ imprisonment. It wholly suspended the 36-month sentence or fine for five years, on condition that Mavata is not convicted of fraud during the period of suspension.

Mavata’s company was sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment or R280,000, wholly suspended for five years on condition that the company is not charged with fraud during the period of suspension.

Senior state advocate Lunga Ntshokoma of the NPA’s specialised tax unit informed the court that Mavata and his company traded as Security Zone, but failed to submit income tax and VAT returns, pretending the company was dormant.

“The main purpose was to get a tax clearance certificate from the SA Revenue Service (Sars) without declaring any income or VAT for the company. In so doing the tax clearance certificate was issued to the accused.

“At all material times, they were trading, invoicing and charging VAT without declaring it to Sars,” Ntabazalia said.

It became clear during the hearing that the accused used these taxes to refinance the business, keep it afloat as well as maintain the family lifestyle.

The accused further failed to submit IT 14 and Vat 201 returns when they were due for submission to Sars. These returns remain outstanding. Ntabazalila said these fraudulent actions led to Sars losing more than R900,000.

Vat fraudster sentenced to 15 years in jail

Nokuthula Cynthia Nene, a Soweto woman convicted of VAT fraud, was on Tuesday sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment.
News
22 hours ago

Ntshokoma further successfully argued that Mavata cannot claim to be a primary caregiver of his three-year-old child, as the child stayed with the grandmother.

Ntshokoma said Mavata’s assertions that he was on chronic medication did not mean that he was not a candidate for a jail sentence.

The court agreed and sentenced him to direct imprisonment.

Western Cape director of public prosecutions Nicolette Bell commended all those whose work led to the long-term imprisonment of the first-time offender. 

Bell said the Sars-NPA team ensures all evidence needed is obtained and presented to the court to ensure a just verdict is reached and a proper sentence is meted out. 

“We are very proud that this co-operation produces good sentences which send a clear message to other would-be tax offenders and fraudsters that we take white-collar crime and corruption as serious as we take violent crimes,” Bell said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Basic Income Grant may push taxpayers out of SA, study says

Spectre of tax hikes to pay for the grant flagged in study.
News
1 month ago

Hawks are investigating 22,477 cases worth R1.5-trillion

The Hawks are dealing with 22,477 cases with more than 500,000 charges, says Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya.
News
4 weeks ago

Two company directors in court for allegedly defrauding Sars of millions

Two company directors accused of defrauding the SA Revenue Service appeared briefly before the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini's 'faithful steward' gunned down after reed ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Man hauls woman to safety after fiery truck crash in northern KZN South Africa
  3. Mmusi Maimane to run for president under new political party Politics
  4. Home affairs pounces on corrupt officials and syndicates South Africa
  5. Warning of heavy rain, cold spell for Eastern Cape, KZN and Mpumalanga South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked