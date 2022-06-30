×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two company directors in court for allegedly defrauding Sars of millions

30 June 2022 - 16:42 By TimesLIVE
Suzan Pheladi Raphela and Sibusiso Sanele Mhlongo in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday.
Suzan Pheladi Raphela and Sibusiso Sanele Mhlongo in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday.
Image: NPA Comunications.

Two company directors accused of defrauding the SA Revenue Service (Sars) appeared briefly in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday.

Suzan Pheladi Raphela, 32, director of PSR Solutions, and Sibusiso Sanele Mhlongo, 29, director of SA Business Accountant and Associates, face charges of non-registration of VAT, four counts of fraud related to more than R10m in tax evasion and six counts of non-submission of tax returns.

The two, and their companies, allegedly defrauded Sars after PSR Solutions received a personal protective equipment (PPE) tender amounting to R45m from the SA Police Service (SAPS) on April 3 2020.

“It is alleged that at the time PSR Solutions received the tender from SAPS the company was not registered as a VAT vendor,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

“However, when the company eventually registered as a vendor in June 2020, it failed to disclose the R45m payment received from SAPS and therefore did not return its tax value.”

PSR declared the VAT amount on the R45m after being notified by Sars of an audit being conducted.

“They fraudulently claimed R4.4m with the assistance of SA Business Accountant and Associates, a company that completed tax returns on behalf of PSR Solutions without valid supporting documents.”

The case was postponed to August 2 for disclosure of the docket.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Pastor’s lawyer says he had no idea clergyman’s wife was alive

The lawyer of a controversial church leader who is facing charges of fraud and corruption has denied taking part in the elaborate scheme to have the ...
News
2 hours ago

Some UIF employees quit jobs when facing Covid-19 TERS fraud probe

UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping says some UIF employees facing investigations into Covid-19 TERS fraud abruptly resigned but could still be pursued ...
News
8 hours ago

Court tells Robert Mugabe's daughter and husband to vacate parts of farm

The late former president Robert Mugabe's daughter Bona and her husband Simbarashe Mutsahuni have been ordered by a high court to vacate parts of ...
News
21 hours ago

President ordered to ensure Muslim marriages are recognised as valid

The Marriage Act and the Divorce Act are inconsistent with the constitution insofar as they fail to recognise Muslim marriages as valid, the ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. KZN pupil who was suspended over traditional attire ends her life South Africa
  2. Home affairs to 'vigorously defend' Zim permit decision South Africa
  3. ‘Zondo didn’t write state capture report’: Motsoeneng comes out swinging News
  4. They might be amigos, but they should be charged for R44m fraud, says Zondo News
  5. Thuli Madonsela: ‘Zuma knew of his relationship with Zondo and didn’t object’ South Africa

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...