South Africa

WATCH LIVE | JSC interviews for Supreme Court of Appeal vacancies continue

04 October 2022 - 09:46 By TimesLIVE

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews for vacancies in the Supreme Court of Appeal are continuing on Tuesday.

Eleven candidates are being interviewed for five vacancies in the second highest court in SA. 

Mpumalanga high court judge Maleshane Kgoele was grilled during her interview on Monday. Kgoele was the first of the candidates to be interviewed. She had a lengthy interview at the JSC that ran to more than two hours, as she was grilled about whether she was ready for the appellate court. 

The questions put to candidates by the head of the relevant court often reflect the specific needs of that court and the factors preoccupying its leadership in seeking to fill vacancies.   

