The trial of Napoleon Joseph Nyalunga, accused of the murder of German tourist Jörg Schnarr, has been postponed until next Friday for a formal bail hearing.
Nyalunga, who was arrested last week, appeared in the Kabokweni magistrate’s court for a second time on Wednesday.
He faces charges of murder, attempted murder and attempted hijacking. Two weeks ago four German tourists were attacked by a group of men on Numbi Road near White River in Mpumalanga.
The victims' vehicle was stopped by the assailants who ordered them to open the doors. When they refused, one of the assailants fatally shot the driver. Police investigations led to the arrest of Nyalunga.
“Due to the seriousness of the charges against the accused the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is opposing bail while the police investigation continues,” NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.
TimesLIVE
Suspect arrested for murder of German tourist remanded
Image: Supplied/SAPS
