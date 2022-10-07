South Africa

LISTEN | Travellers must ‘know risks’ and move ‘sensibly’ when visiting SA — German embassy

07 October 2022 - 16:01 By TIMESLIVE
Police say four tourists were stopped by three armed suspects who were driving a VW Caddy.
Police say four tourists were stopped by three armed suspects who were driving a VW Caddy.
Image: Supplied/SAPS

There has been much debate around safety in SA’s tourism industry after the killing of a German tourist during a botched attempted hijacking near White River in Mpumalanga on Monday afternoon. 

The deceased had been travelling with three others on the Numbi Road en route to the Kruger National Park’s Numbi Gate, which has been labelled a hotspot area for crime. 

Stakeholders have weighed in on the matter, including the German embassy.

Spokesperson for the embassy Dr Christopher Schmidt said travellers should read safety and security information provided about the country they are visiting. 

The tourist was a regular visitor and had been to SA in 2016 and 2018. 

“We hope that things will improve and that the perpetrators in this case will be brought to justice, but also that the security as a whole in this beautiful country improves and that people who come here to enjoy the beauty of this country can feel safe and travel safely,” said Schmidt.  

On Wednesday police minister Bheki Cele said three people are being questioned in connection with the murder. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Activist Ian Cameron takes on Cele and Sisulu for ‘misleading’ tourists about their safety in SA

"I don't know in which SA Lindiwe Sisulu and Bheki Cele live, but their lies about SA being a safe place for tourists astounds me. Why do they speak ...
News
8 hours ago

Mboweni ‘annoyed’ by murderers undermining work to promote tourism

"Law enforcement must leave no stone unturned to bring these murderers and economic saboteurs to book."
News
9 hours ago

EDITORIAL| SA’s high murder rate is not only a problem for tourists

The approach to dealing with crime must be holistic. Citizens and tourists should receive equal protection
Opinion & Analysis
21 hours ago

SA still a safe holiday destination, Sisulu says after tourists attacked

Incidents of crime directed at tourists and tourism products tarnish SA’s reputation and create a negative perception of SA and this affects both the ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Luxury vehicles impounded as Hawks raid alleged zama zama leaders' homes South Africa
  2. ‘I’m going to defeat you again white boys’: Malema on AfriForum’s leave to ... South Africa
  3. Items stolen by 'pickpockets' recovered at Boksburg festival South Africa
  4. KZN mom who asked not to be judged for abandoning baby hands herself in South Africa
  5. Teachers unwilling to strike, despite public sector wage talks deadlock News

Latest Videos

Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations
Johannesburg mayor calls for water revolution in the city