There has been much debate around safety in SA’s tourism industry after the killing of a German tourist during a botched attempted hijacking near White River in Mpumalanga on Monday afternoon.
The deceased had been travelling with three others on the Numbi Road en route to the Kruger National Park’s Numbi Gate, which has been labelled a hotspot area for crime.
Stakeholders have weighed in on the matter, including the German embassy.
Spokesperson for the embassy Dr Christopher Schmidt said travellers should read safety and security information provided about the country they are visiting.
LISTEN | Travellers must ‘know risks’ and move ‘sensibly’ when visiting SA — German embassy
Image: Supplied/SAPS
The tourist was a regular visitor and had been to SA in 2016 and 2018.
“We hope that things will improve and that the perpetrators in this case will be brought to justice, but also that the security as a whole in this beautiful country improves and that people who come here to enjoy the beauty of this country can feel safe and travel safely,” said Schmidt.
On Wednesday police minister Bheki Cele said three people are being questioned in connection with the murder.
TimesLIVE
