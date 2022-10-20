South Africa

Sasol declares force majeure for some items because of Transnet strike

20 October 2022 - 11:19 By Nelson Banya
Sasol said the Transnet strike has affected the movement of raw materials and products between its plants and ports. File photo.
Sasol said the Transnet strike has affected the movement of raw materials and products between its plants and ports. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Petrochemical firm Sasol on Thursday declared force majeure on the supply and export of certain products because of the strike at state-owned logistics firm Transnet.

Transnet workers went on strike for nearly two weeks from October 6 over a wage dispute, paralysing freight rail and port operations and throttling exports. The labour action was called off this week after an agreement was reached following mediation.

Sasol, the world's biggest producer of fuel products from coal and a chemicals manufacturer, said the strike affected the movement of raw materials and products between its plants and ports.

“As a result, Sasol has declared force majeure on the local supply and export of certain chemical products. Production rates at selected plants in Secunda and Sasolburg have been impacted,” Sasol said in a statement.

The company said it was not yet able to quantify the impact on its South African value chains “as the extent and timing to clear the backlogs across the port and rail system remain uncertain”.

Sasol's Natref fuel refinery had not suffered any disruption during the strike, it said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Transnet strike ends as smaller union calls off boycott

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union has called off its strike at Transnet, ending a boycott that paralysed the state-owned logistics ...
News
7 hours ago

Suspected Transnet fuel syndicate kingpin arrested in Pretoria

A 35-year-old “kingpin” was arrested in Pretoria on Wednesday for alleged involvement in a syndicate linked to the theft of fuel from the Transnet ...
News
22 hours ago

Nigeria LNG declares force majeure as flooding disrupts gas supply

Flooding in Nigeria has killed more than 600 people, displaced 1.4 million and destroyed roads and farmland. Officials have warned that the flooding, ...
News
2 days ago

Motorists should prepare for fuel price increases in November, warns AA

Consumers should brace themselves for more expensive fuel in November as mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund is showing increases in the ...
Motoring
3 days ago

A transition from fossil fuels is inevitable, says Ramaphosa

President Ramaphosa said SA was looking to partner with Saudi Arabia to address several challenges
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | ‘Snow’ hailstorms hit parts of Gauteng South Africa
  2. WATCH | Gunman opens fire on Phoenix man South Africa
  3. Terminally ill man who bought a Ferrari succumbs to cancer South Africa
  4. 'We cannot tolerate such racism in our country': Hanekom weighs in on Zuma ... South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Zuma arms deal judge Piet Koen considering recusal South Africa

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg