Motorists should prepare for fuel price increases in November, warns AA

17 October 2022 - 12:23 By Motoring Reporter and AASA
Current data shows petrol is expected to increase between 41c and 51c a litre in November while diesel will climb by around R1.60/l. File photo.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Consumers should brace themselves for more expensive fuel in November as mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) is showing increases in the prices of all fuels are likely in the new month, says the Automobile Association (AA).

The main contributor to the increases is higher on average international oil prices and, to a lesser extent, the weaker Rand.

“The current data shows petrol is expected to increase between 41c and 51c a litre but the real concern is the likely increases in diesel prices. The data is showing diesel will climb by around R1.60/l, a substantial increase. The impact of such an increase on ordinary citizens will be significant,” said the association.

 It said because diesel is a major input cost in many sectors, an increase in its price will ultimately hurt consumers as manufacturers pass down the increases.

The association said this is preliminary data and will change before the end of the month.

“While these figures may change, we don’t expect a reversal. Prices are likely to go up in November. It is the quantum of those increases that is at question.”

