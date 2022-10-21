POLL | Have you ever been scammed on online dating services?

“Women who are recently divorced, widowed, inherited valuable assets or have a stable job but are unmarried are targeted by the scammers who pretend to be looking for a woman to marry.
“They soon come up with business proposals where the victims are promised unbelievable dividends.”
Capt Matimba Maluleke said scammers talk women into selling their valuables or withdrawing their money for their new “bae”.
“After depositing the money they will never see or hear from the scammers again.”
He also warned of scammers pretending to be prophets connected to their ancestors.
“They would tell them everything about their upbringing and lives. Eventually the victims would be convinced to resign and take their pension money to the altar for rituals.”
As the festive season nears, you may be tempted to try a dating app to find love for the holidays, but be warned, scammers are often circling where you swipe.
The Hawks warned of the dangers of online dating this week after investigators received complaints from victims in Limpopo left drowning in heavy debt.
Someone who may want to be cautious when looking for love online is Zoleka Mandela.
She took to social media to reveal her son had discouraged her from jumping onto Tinder in search of a “rich man”.
Zoleka hilariously claimed her son had instead urged her to “go to those ANC events, that’s where the rich men are”.
She then asked her followers for ideas on what to put in her Tinder bio.
