South Africa

WATCH | Presidential summit on gender-based violence

01 November 2022 - 10:20 By TimesLIVE

The presidential summit on gender-based violence started Tuesday.

Women from across the country submitted a memorandum to President Cyril Ramaphosa with 24 demands after the national shutdown protests in 2018.

The protesters demanded that the government take a firmer stand on violence against women and children. 

