The presidential summit on gender-based violence started Tuesday.
Women from across the country submitted a memorandum to President Cyril Ramaphosa with 24 demands after the national shutdown protests in 2018.
The protesters demanded that the government take a firmer stand on violence against women and children.
WATCH | Presidential summit on gender-based violence
