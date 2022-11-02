Constant constraints associated with not having electricity may be a thing of the past in the KwaZulu-Natal town of Estcourt.
This is after the Shell group made good on its promise to electrify the communities, who have to contend with the upheavals of power cuts. The initiative is part of the Shell access to energy project which is geared towards achieving universal energy access by bringing affordable renewable energy to communities.
Shell Companies chair in South Africa Hloniphizwe Mtolo said they have bold plans to embrace the energy transition.
“We took a decision to say we should plough back to this community as we have two service stations in town,” he said.
Mtolo said the company has a track record of giving bursaries to students pursuing studies at tertiary institutions, and also promoting the teaching of mathematics, sciences and technology programmes in high schools.
He said the project coincides with the company’s 120 years in the country.
Boost for Estcourt communities as they get much needed solar power
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
Shell enlisted Nura Energy, a solar energy service provider based in Northern KwaZulu-Natal, to ensure rural communities are no longer reliant on candles and paraffin.
Mtolo said the initiative was aimed at assisting the government in the area, which has poor electrification.
“Government has put in lots of money into the provision of power, but there continue to be communities without electricity.”
Octavia Gabela, 57, who is one of more than 200 beneficiaries of the project, said the initiative would go a long way to alleviate their woes.
“We constantly worried about the challenges of not having power,” she said.
Gabela said the initiative had come at the right time, when pupils are gearing up to write their end-of-year exams.
Her family and some of her neighbours settled in the Thokoza area after being relocated from a farm.
“We are grateful for what Shell has done for us,” she said.
Inkosi Langalibalele mayor Mduduzi Myeza applauded Shell for its investment. He called on the community to protect the solar system they had been given.
