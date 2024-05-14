News

Avoid the danger zone and vote ANC, Ramaphosa tells business people

President addresses representatives from local firms at ANC fundraising event

14 May 2024 - 21:18
Thando Maeko Political Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sought to woo businesspeople to cast their ballot for the ANC, saying the risk of it losing its status as the majority party will be a danger zone for the country. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Pongola truck driver's damning dashcam footage leads to conviction on ... News
  2. Department considers changing Vryburger High School into a no-fee school as ... News
  3. SA cinema house uses clothing, grocery discounts in bid to lure moviegoers News
  4. Ramaphosa to sign NHI Bill on Wednesday Politics
  5. End of the road for the endangered Western Leopard Toad? News

Latest Videos

'In 24 hours you must sleep with your doors open': Cele orders police to rid ...
Joshlin Smith's mom and co-accused appear in court