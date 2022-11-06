She urged people, especially those who have recently travelled to and from malaria-endemic areas, to seek medical treatment if they experience malaria-related symptoms which include fever, chills, headache and other flu-like symptoms.
The provincial health department said it is commemorating Malaria Day over a five-day period during which it will be upscaling awareness and education on malaria prevention, symptoms and treatment with a specific focus on transport nodes, multimedia platforms and door-to-door campaigns.
“With the festive season fast approaching, we encourage people who will be travelling to and from malaria-endemic areas to take prophylaxis before their visit. Complicated malaria cases and deaths are caused by malaria-infected patients who delay seeking medical help from a health facility and only visit health centres when malaria disease has progressed from mild to complicated malaria,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.
TimesLIVE
11 malaria deaths recorded in Gauteng between January and September
Image: 123RF/Mohd Hairul Fiza Musa
At least eleven people died in Gauteng from malaria between January and September.
This was revealed by MEC for health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko on Sunday, which marked Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Malaria Day.
According to Nkomo-Ralehoko, from January to September this year, Gauteng recorded 1,103 cases of malaria.
“Most malaria cases recorded in the province are from Mozambique followed by Malawi, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia. For every person who dies, it is one death too many, therefore we are working with multiple stakeholders including the tourism and transport sectors to fight this disease,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.
