Sport

WATCH | Arena Sports Show, Episode 20 with Moriri and Makhanya

22 May 2024 - 17:00 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

‘Sundowns will win the league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri

In the 20th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza, regular guests Sizwe Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Bafana Bafana stars Surprise ‘Masterpiece’ Moriri and Joseph ‘Duku-Duku’ Makhanya.  

Moriri and Makhanya, who also starred for Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates respectively, shared their experiences of working with young players as youth coaches, reflect on their successful playing careers.  

They also paid tribute to DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns who won the league a few weeks ago with six matches to spare and chose Rulani Mokwena as the coach of the season.  

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘We have another rivalry outside the Soweto derby’: TS Galaxy boss Sukazi says ... Soccer
  2. ‘Playing against TS Galaxy now is torture’: Sundowns coach Mokwena after ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | Trevor Noah on Anfield pitch to bid farewell to Liverpool boss Klopp Soccer
  4. Leverkusen’s Alonso ready to snap losing streak against Atalanta in Europa ... Soccer
  5. Galaxy close to spoiling Sundowns’ ‘invincibles’ mission before Shalulile scores Soccer

Latest Videos

‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...
Guns drawn as ANC and the EFF clash in Limpopo a week before elections