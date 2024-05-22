WATCH | Arena Sports Show, Episode 20 with Moriri and Makhanya

‘Sundowns will win the league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri

In the 20th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza, regular guests Sizwe Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Bafana Bafana stars Surprise ‘Masterpiece’ Moriri and Joseph ‘Duku-Duku’ Makhanya.

Moriri and Makhanya, who also starred for Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates respectively, shared their experiences of working with young players as youth coaches, reflect on their successful playing careers.

They also paid tribute to DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns who won the league a few weeks ago with six matches to spare and chose Rulani Mokwena as the coach of the season.