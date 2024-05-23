Politics

POLL | Is the Jabulani Khumalo, MK Party saga making you take the party less seriously?

23 May 2024 - 12:00 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
MK party founder Jabulani Khumalo briefs the media at the IEC launch of the National Results Operation Centre at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg.
MK party founder Jabulani Khumalo briefs the media at the IEC launch of the National Results Operation Centre at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

As a leadership battle continues in the Jacob Zuma-led MK Party, it remains to be seen if the internal squabbles will have a negative bearing on the party.

With less than a week before the elections, the newly formed party's campaigning has been overshadowed by a squabble between expelled party founder Jabulani Khumalo and Zuma.

Zuma suffered a major blow on Monday when the Constitutional Court ruled the former president was not eligible to be an MP.

Zuma's party is involved in another court battle with the ANC, in which the ruling party wants to stop MK Party using its current logo.

During the official opening of the Electoral Commission's (IEC) results operations centre (ROC) in Midrand on Wednesday, Khumalo said he remained a leader of the MK Party, despite having been expelled.

“I’m here because I’m the leader of MK. No, it’s not a futile exercise, how can it be?” asked Khumalo.

“Who says I’m expelled? Who decides that I’m expelled? You can’t expel me from my own organisation, it’s impossible.”

He has asked the electoral court to fight his removal from the organisation. He argues that his signature was forged in a letter sent to the IEC alleging he had ceded all power to Zuma who has since assumed the role of party leader. Khumalo argues in court that he registered the party in September and therefore remains its only eligible leader and that he did not write the letter stating that Zuma would take over the reins.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

You can’t expel me from my own party, insists MK's Jabulani Khumalo

The embattled Jabulani Khumalo was on Wednesday at the IEC results operations centre in Midrand in what he says was his capacity as a leader of the ...
Politics
19 hours ago

MK Party founder Jabulani Khumalo asks court to set aside his removal as president

The Electoral Court has set the wheels in motion to consider an urgent application by Jabulani Khumalo against an Electoral Commission of South ...
Politics
3 days ago

Bishop Tsekedi, who supported Zuma and Mogoeng for presidential candidates, now tops MK Party's list

Tsekedi’s party previously dominated headlines when it named Mogoeng Mogoeng as its preferred presidential candidate in 2022
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. You can’t expel me from my own party, insists MK's Jabulani Khumalo Politics
  2. MK Party threatens to challenge Zuma ConCourt ruling at UN Politics
  3. ‘Clever’: Maimane’s election video does the trick for social media Politics
  4. Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg’s ‘prophecy’ of Zuma being president again ... Politics
  5. 'Heartbroken' UIM leader plans DC for Devon Hofmeyr after MK gala dinner Politics

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...