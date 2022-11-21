KZN man sentenced to 20 years for fatally stabbing friend over cellphone

A Pietermaritzburg man has been sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for the murder of his friend in an argument over a cellphone.
Siphesihle Khelembe, 28, was sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday after he pleaded guilty to murder.
In his plea, Khelembe said he was drinking alcohol on October 29 with Philani Mankangeni, with whom he had been friends for more than two years.
Khelembe said he had travelled from Dambuza to drink with Mankangeni, who was with his girlfriend, at their home in East Street.
The three drank beers and decided to buy more beer at a nearby tavern.
After leaving the house he realised his cellphone was missing and suspected his friend’s girlfriend had stolen it. He began asking her for it.
According to his plea statement: “Mankangeni’s girlfriend denied taking the phone and Mankangeni started arguing with Khelembe as he was angry that he suspected his girlfriend. The two started arguing and Mankangeni grabbed Khelembe by his T-shirt collar and ripped it in half.
“Khelembe decided to go to his sister's house to get a weapon and when he came back Mankangeni was standing outside the tavern holding two bottles of beer. Khelembe approached him and stabbed him three times in his neck and chest. After stabbing him, he ran away and went to his home in Dambuza.”
Khelembe handed himself over to the police a few days later.
He admitted his actions were wrong, unlawful and intentional.
