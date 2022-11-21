The 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup has kicked off with fanfare, excitement and not without controversy.
The competition got off to a rocky start after a last-minute decision to ban the sale of alcohol at Qatar's World Cup stadiums just two days before kickoff.
On Monday, the captains of seven European teams backed down on wearing “OneLove” armbands at the World Cup under pressure from Fifa. The group were threatened with yellow cards for wearing the multicoloured armband to show solidarity with the LGBTI community.
As the action gets under way and teams do battle on the field, many will be watching the skills on display, goals scored and their teams' kits.
Our team of fashion experts and soccer fanatics gathered to rate 11 teams' jerseys and rank the best and worst.
LISTEN | Our winning 11: The top-scoring World Cup soccer shirts
Worthy of the cup or red card contender? Our team weighs in
Image: Carl Recine/Reuters
LISTEN: Fashion experts rank this year's world cup soccer kits
