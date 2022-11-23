South Africa

EFF pick up the fight to ban pit bulls

23 November 2022 - 09:00
The EFF is the latest to call for a ban on domestic ownership of the breed. File photo.
Image: 123rf/Gloria Anderson

The increasing number of fatal attacks on children and adults by pit bulls has raised major concern, with the EFF the latest to call for a ban on domestic ownership of the breed. 

Making reference to the three recent attacks on children under the age of 11, the party said it is telling that the dogs have a propensity to attack children. 

The cases include the maulings of a three-year-old and an eight-year-old in Free State, and 10-year-old Storm Nuku in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape. 

“It has become patently clear pit bulls are not suitable for domestic breeding, especially in conditions that may not be favourable to their existence, such as limited living space. They’re an aggressive breed which attack humans viciously, and this is exhibited by their tendency to attack the neck, rendering their attacks fatal,” the EFF said.

Family distraught after boy’s fatal mauling by pit bulls

Owner says he can't understand why his beloved dogs, who were shot dead by police, killed his young nephew.
News
1 month ago

Finland, Denmark, the UK, Portugal, and Russia have banned and put restrictions on the ownership of the breed and its importation.

“Many nations have banned or placed stringent conditions on the ownership of pit bulls due to recognising the breed cannot coexist with human beings, and this has become clear after recent  attacks in the country.

“The ownership of pit bulls is often used as a deterrent to crime and home invasions, meaning they are deliberately bred to attack humans. The attacks on children expose how illogical it is to think dogs can differentiate between which humans are a threat or who are not,” said the EFF.

LISTEN | ‘The pit bull’s greatest enemy is misinformation’ — Pit Bull Federation of SA

The party encouraged pit bull owners to voluntarily surrender dogs to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) to avoid further attacks and retaliation by communities.

“The EFF will explore, through means of legislation, avenues to ensure domestic pit bull ownership is prohibited in the country.”

Many pit bull owners are surrendering their dogs to the SPCA

People often own the breed for the ‘wrong reasons’ and use it as a ‘weapon or as a status or power symbol’, says council
News
1 day ago

The Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) said it is concerned by the number of children, workers and individuals who are mauled by pit bulls and, in some incidents, killed. 

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said this is becoming a problem that needs the attention of authorities. 

“We support the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation’s petition calling for these vicious animals to be banned. This call for a ban on pit bulls has been supported by the national council of SPCAs,” he said.

“Pit bulls have been genetically bred over many generations across the world for their propensity to violence. This has spawned an industry of illegal breeders and dog fighting syndicates run by gangs in some areas.”

Pamla said South Africa must follow suit to ban the breed like many countries after experiencing similar traumatic incidents.

“This is necessary to protect children, workers and society at large, as well as other animals near pit bulls that are at permanent risk of attack and serious injury from them.”

READ MORE:

Three pit bulls stoned, stabbed and burnt to death after mauling child

Three pit bulls were stoned, stabbed and burnt to death by angry residents on Sunday after severely mauling a child in Cape Town.
News
1 day ago

Three-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in Free State

A three-year-old boy has been mauled to death by a pit bull in a neighbour's yard in Hennenman in the Free State.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | ‘It happened so quickly, I was holding his hand’: grandmother of 8-year-old mauled by pit bull

When eight-year-old Olebogeng Mosime was laid to rest on Friday, his grandmother Siphiwe Litabe had not eaten since his death.
News
2 days ago
