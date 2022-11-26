One person was killed when a taxi driver, allegedly being pursued in connection with a crime, collided head-on with a truck in Umbilo Road, Durban, on Saturday.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said a female passenger was killed, while the taxi driver was entrapped in the vehicle.
“It's alleged the taxi was being chased as a result of a crime and collided head-on with a truck in Umbilo Road. At this stage we can confirm that one female passenger has passed away. The driver is entrapped and critically injured. A further two patients are being treated on scene.”
One killed as taxi 'fleeing crime' collides with truck in Durban
Image: ALS Paramedics
