South Africa

One killed as taxi 'fleeing crime' collides with truck in Durban

26 November 2022 - 10:45
The driver of the taxi was trapped in his vehicle after he collided with a truck in Umbilo Road, Durban.
Image: ALS Paramedics

One person was killed when a taxi driver, allegedly being pursued in connection with a crime, collided head-on with a truck in Umbilo Road, Durban, on Saturday. 

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said a female passenger was killed, while the taxi driver was entrapped in the vehicle. 

“It's alleged the taxi was being chased as a result of a crime and collided head-on with a truck in Umbilo Road. At this stage we can confirm that one female passenger has passed away. The driver is entrapped and critically injured. A further two patients are being treated on scene.” 

TimesLIVE

