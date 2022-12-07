South Africa

Cele lauds the opening of Inanda satellite police station at hotel

07 December 2022 - 21:35 By Mfundo Mkhize
Police minister Bheki Cele, left, and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda at the launch of eTafuleni satellite police station in Inanda, north of Durban.
Police minister Bheki Cele, left, and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda at the launch of eTafuleni satellite police station in Inanda, north of Durban.
Image: Thuli Dlamini. eThekwini metro

Police minister Bheki Cele hailed the efforts of Durban businessman Dalo Nala for donating space that was used for housing the newly-launched eTafuleni Satellite Police Station in Inanda on Wednesday.

The station is situated inside the Octavia Boutique Hotel in Inanda.

Cele said the facility will be of much-needed assistance to the crime-ridden township, which has one of the highest crime rates.

He said the station would go a long way in enhancing accessibility and police visibility.

"It would be good for every person to walk to the police station rather than to seek transport to get there. It’s a call we make to everyone to say that everyone must contribute in the reduction of crime," Cele said.

Cele vowed that law enforcement would be coming down hard on criminal activities plaguing the country. 

"We will not tolerate criminal activities. Provincial and national are embarking on activities and programmes that will hold criminals to account," said Cele.

Cele was joined by eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, who expressed confidence that the city's multi-pronged crime fighting initiative would help in combating the scourge of crime.   

"Crime has a negative impact on the city's economy, which is why it is important to reduce crime hotspot areas. It is vital to mobilise communities and business to work with the municipality," said Kaunda.

The city has several crime-fighting strategies which also include the soon-to-be-launched Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre satellite police station.

Nala, who is the brains behind the Octavia boutique hotel, said he saw it fit to throw a lifeline to the municipality, which needed a suitable space in which to operate a police station.

"We had the luxury of space outside the hotel entrance, which we could have used for something else but opted to give it to the metro," said Nala.

He said he saw it as his duty to help the police with a dignified address.

“Normally, satellite police stations are located in risk-prone areas.  As a result, some of the officers do not become as productive as they constantly have to worry about their dignity," said Nala.

He said the metro police would also be buoyed by the stringent 24-hour CCTV surveillance camera system, which the hotel boasts.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

We feel robbed, says family of VIP protection cop killed in Mabuza's convoy crash

The family of W/O Thomas Shongwe, a protection officer who died in an accident involving deputy president David Mabuza’s motorcade in Middelburg, ...
News
1 week ago

CRIME STATS | More than 7,000 killed between July and September

There was a 13.6% increase in the number of reported murder cases between July and September, according to official crime stats.
News
2 weeks ago

CRIME STATS | 10,000 rape cases opened between July and September

According to the crime stats, buses, taxis, trains and other modes of public transport were the third most likely places of occurrence for rape ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Brutus Malada’s ‘fiancée’ shocked after he ties the knot with Joburg mayor Mpho ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Bikers shoot at hijackers in KZN South Africa
  3. WATCH | Owners of Cape Town bar accused of racism release statement, open ... South Africa
  4. Pensioner faces bleak future as court flattens his double-story landlord dream News
  5. Madonsela questions Phala Phala report South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar