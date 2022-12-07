Cele lauds the opening of Inanda satellite police station at hotel

Police minister Bheki Cele hailed the efforts of Durban businessman Dalo Nala for donating space that was used for housing the newly-launched eTafuleni Satellite Police Station in Inanda on Wednesday.

The station is situated inside the Octavia Boutique Hotel in Inanda.

Cele said the facility will be of much-needed assistance to the crime-ridden township, which has one of the highest crime rates.

He said the station would go a long way in enhancing accessibility and police visibility.

"It would be good for every person to walk to the police station rather than to seek transport to get there. It’s a call we make to everyone to say that everyone must contribute in the reduction of crime," Cele said.

Cele vowed that law enforcement would be coming down hard on criminal activities plaguing the country.

"We will not tolerate criminal activities. Provincial and national are embarking on activities and programmes that will hold criminals to account," said Cele.

Cele was joined by eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, who expressed confidence that the city's multi-pronged crime fighting initiative would help in combating the scourge of crime.

"Crime has a negative impact on the city's economy, which is why it is important to reduce crime hotspot areas. It is vital to mobilise communities and business to work with the municipality," said Kaunda.

The city has several crime-fighting strategies which also include the soon-to-be-launched Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre satellite police station.

Nala, who is the brains behind the Octavia boutique hotel, said he saw it fit to throw a lifeline to the municipality, which needed a suitable space in which to operate a police station.

"We had the luxury of space outside the hotel entrance, which we could have used for something else but opted to give it to the metro," said Nala.

He said he saw it as his duty to help the police with a dignified address.

“Normally, satellite police stations are located in risk-prone areas. As a result, some of the officers do not become as productive as they constantly have to worry about their dignity," said Nala.

He said the metro police would also be buoyed by the stringent 24-hour CCTV surveillance camera system, which the hotel boasts.

TimesLIVE

