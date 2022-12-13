A three-year-old child died and five other people were injured after the house they were sleeping in was doused with a flammable substance in Malamulele, Limpopo.
Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect. Among the victims are four children.
“A 29-year-old man had during the day on Saturday, December 10, reportedly visited his ex-girlfriend, 23, who was at home with her two children, aged two months and two years, her cousin and her two children, aged six days and three years. The two started arguing and the man reportedly left after the heated altercation,” said Col Malesela Ledwaba, Malamulele police spokesperson.
At about 1am on Sunday, an unknown suspect sprinkled a flammable liquid, believed to be petrol, through the window and set the house on fire, he said. The suspect then fled the scene.
“The victims screamed for help and they were eventually rescued by community members,” said Ledwaba.
Police and emergency rescue services were called and the victims were transported to hospital in a critical condition.
Police have opened a case of arson and six counts of attempted murder.
A three-year-old child, identified as Vunene Ngobeni, later succumbed to her injuries.
The sixth count of attempted murder was then changed to murder
The motive for the incident is not yet known but domestic violence cannot be ruled out.

Three-year-old dies, five hospitalised after house set alight in Malamulele
Image: anyvidstudio/ 123RF
