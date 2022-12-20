Hailstorms hit west of Johannesburg, leaving thousands without power

City Power has dispatched teams to attend to multiple power outages in the west of Johannesburg, in particular Roodepoort, after the area was hit by hailstorms on Tuesday morning, with more forecast for later.
Its service delivery centre had about 1,852 open calls by Tuesday afternoon, the utility said.
“Several trees were uprooted in the storms, with some damaging electricity infrastructure in several areas,” it added.
Weltevreden Park, Laser Park, Honeydew, Helderkruin, Poortview, Kloofendal, Honey Hills and Little Falls are among areas affected.
“The area is still recovering from the recent devastating floods, and our teams were on the verge of closing most outage backlogs.
"Today's rain hit as we were attending to other outages in the area. We have added more teams to investigate some of them,” City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said.
