“She said it was probably taken by offenders who were cleaning the office,” the report adds.
Mkhwanazi was taken to the head of correctional centre (HCC).
“One official at her unit suspected the movements of cleaning offenders and checked the frozen chicken strips that were [in Mkhwanazi's] lunch box as the offenders were preparing [to cook them].
“They discovered [a wrapped ball which] was immediately taken to the HCC office. SAPS was called and the items were opened ... in front of Mkhwanazi.”
Thirty tablets [pills], six cellphones and seven SIM cards were discovered.
Security officials were then instructed to search the warder’s house on the prison grounds, where more contraband, enclosed in food tins, was allegedly discovered.
According to the report, four cellphones, five SIM cards and 2kg of dagga were found.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo confirmed Mkhwanazi's arrest.
“The suspect was arrested on December 19 and charged with possession of drugs. She appeared at Cullinan magistrate's court on December 27,” he said.
Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed the arrest and that it was Mkhwanazi in a video of a police officer cutting open tins at her home and removing contraband.
The National Prosecuting Authority could not immediately be reached for comment.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Zonderwater prison warder arrested for 'smuggling contraband for inmates'
A Zonderwater prison warder spent Christmas behind bars after being caught allegedly trying to smuggle contraband into the facility.
Thokozile Anna Mkhwanazi arrived at the prison in Cullinan, east of Pretoria, on December 12 carrying her lunch and two Ultramel custard containers.
According to an internal report seen by TimesLIVE, Mkhwanazi attempted to enter the prison through the visitors’ gate when she was searched.
“The official who was searching females was suspicious after searching Mkhwanazi [as the Ultramel containers] felt too hard to be liquid,” the report says.
When asked about this, she said it was frozen and volunteered to leave it in her locker. It is understood the official reported the incident to security management.
Mkhwanazi was called to open her locker, at which point she confessed the containers contained cellphones, the report says, adding that one container was missing.
Image: Supplied
