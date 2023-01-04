The KwaZulu-Natal government has denied it contributed R50m to the funeral of kwaito and gqom star Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo.
R50m on Mampintsha's funeral is 'malicious rumour', says KZN govt
Clarifies premier's office spent R170,000 while arts and culture contributed R50,000 and municipality R100,000
Image: YouTube/ eNCA
The KwaZulu-Natal government has denied it contributed R50m to the funeral of kwaito and gqom star Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo.
The premier's office said on Wednesday it was forced to set the record straight regarding “false rumours being spread on social media”.
The star was laid to rest on Friday after an emotional funeral at the Durban International Convention Centre. He died after suffering a stroke.
The premier's office said it contributed R170,000 towards the ceremony, while the sports, arts and culture department gave R50,000 and eThekwini municipality R100,000.
“The falsehood being peddled about R50m is nothing more than a figment of imagination by those who are morally and spiritually bankrupt.
“We further wish to appeal to the public to be circumspect and not abuse the power of social media by spreading false information.
“Similarly, we urge the people of this province not to take everything that is published on social media platforms at face value, and only believe that which originates from credible and reputable media houses who are obliged to subject their news content to professional and ethical checks and balances,” said the officer of the premier.
Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube lambasted the social media posts.
“It is very sad that somebody would start such malicious information spreading. There is no person in his sane mind that would have a funeral of that amount.
“Government supported the family, because we knew the amount of people who attended the funeral would have been more than the family could have afforded.
“We support artists at all times, whether it's funerals or any other programme.
“We have invoices and documents to prove what was spent.”
