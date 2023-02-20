South Africa

Anton Bredell recommends water restrictions

Western Cape dams dip below 50%, raising spectre of pre-emptive water restrictions

20 February 2023 - 14:59
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
Dams supplying Cape Town are losing on average about 2% capacity per week, says mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. File photo.
Dams supplying Cape Town are losing on average about 2% capacity per week, says mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

Western Cape dam levels have dipped below 50%, a significant decrease from 65% this time a year ago, raising the possibility of pre-emptive water restrictions in some parts of the province.

Cape Town dam levels are slightly higher at 56.4%, but also significantly down on the 80.8% level a year ago.

The relative water scarcity follows below average rainfall over the past few months in stark contrast to widespread flooding in other provinces.

Local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell on Monday called on municipalities to consider imposing pre-emptive water restrictions.

“My department will engage municipalities to assess and evaluate their water security situation. Where necessary, we will recommend water restrictions be implemented sooner while there are still options available,” he said.

He urged municipalities to ensure their water infrastructure is well maintained to minimise leaks. Water management systems should also be optimised so all water can be accounted for.

“Small individual actions, such as reusing water, can make a huge collective difference. We should always treat water as a scarce and valuable resource, irrespective of our dam levels.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Businesses and homes flooded after more Vaal Dam sluice gates open

On Sunday 12 sluice gates remained open at the Vaal Dam to relieve pressure as the dam is at risk of collapsing due to heavy downpours.
News
9 hours ago

Farmers along Vaal and Orange river warned about flooding as dam sluice gates opened

Farmers along the Vaal and Orange river have been warned about possible flooding as more dam sluice gates are opened to reduce water levels.
News
2 days ago

OPINION | Cape Town’s water: heading in the wrong direction

Capetonians must heed the warning of Day Zero in 2018 if another water crisis is to be averted.
Ideas
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Inside KZN's hitmen-for-hire industry News
  2. Ramaphosa's bodyguards at war Politics
  3. Bodyguard ‘had no chance’ to help AKA News
  4. WATCH | Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage South Africa
  5. Joburg residents plunged into darkness after City Power contractors ‘stole ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...
'My heart was shattered into countless pieces' - Lynn Forbes' emotional tribute ...