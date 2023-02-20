Western Cape dams dip below 50%, raising spectre of pre-emptive water restrictions

Western Cape dam levels have dipped below 50%, a significant decrease from 65% this time a year ago, raising the possibility of pre-emptive water restrictions in some parts of the province.
Cape Town dam levels are slightly higher at 56.4%, but also significantly down on the 80.8% level a year ago.
The relative water scarcity follows below average rainfall over the past few months in stark contrast to widespread flooding in other provinces.
Local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell on Monday called on municipalities to consider imposing pre-emptive water restrictions.
“My department will engage municipalities to assess and evaluate their water security situation. Where necessary, we will recommend water restrictions be implemented sooner while there are still options available,” he said.
He urged municipalities to ensure their water infrastructure is well maintained to minimise leaks. Water management systems should also be optimised so all water can be accounted for.
“Small individual actions, such as reusing water, can make a huge collective difference. We should always treat water as a scarce and valuable resource, irrespective of our dam levels.”
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times
