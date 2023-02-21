South Africa

Police on the hunt for armed women who allegedly robbed students

The women had hidden a firearm in a handbag when she asked two female students for directions

21 February 2023 - 19:13
Police are searching for this woman to help them in an alleged hold-up case in Nelspruit.
Police are searching for this woman to help them in an alleged hold-up case in Nelspruit.
Image: Supplied

Police are looking for two women who allegedly held students at gunpoint and robbed them at a mall in Mpumalanga.

The women allegedly preyed on two female students at Riverside Mall in Mbombela on February 8.

Armed with a firearm in a handbag, the women pretended to ask the students for directions, police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said.

Police are calling on this woman to go to the nearest police station.
Police are calling on this woman to go to the nearest police station.
Image: Supplied

As the students were showing the women the way, one of the suspects showed them a gun inside her handbag. She then held the victims hostage, threatening to kill them if they screamed, said Mohlala.

The two students were threatened and robbed of their belongings, including two iPhones and a wristwatch.

A case of robbery with a firearm was opened, said Mohlala.

“The investigators are adamant that the woman in the attached picture may assist them in their investigation. The person being depicted on the picture is therefore urged to immediately go to the nearest police station,” Mohlala said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘Police alone will not be able to drive out crime’: Cele hits back at stats criticisms

Police minister Bheki Cele said taking a video and sharing it on social media cannot be a “normal response” to crime.
News
8 hours ago

Elderly Limpopo woman and daughter attacked by panga-wielding man

An elderly woman and her daughter were hacked with a panga by a man suspected to be the daughter's ex-boyfriend around midnight on Monday in Mashau ...
News
12 hours ago

Cape Town cop bust for kidnapping

A Cape Town police officer will be hauled before the Bellville magistrate's court on Friday to answer to kidnapping and robbery charges.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Inside KZN's hitmen-for-hire industry News
  2. Zimbabwean exemption permits: SA expulsions will be 'disaster' News
  3. Ramaphosa's bodyguards at war Politics
  4. Bodyguard ‘had no chance’ to help AKA News
  5. City Power pulls plug on night shift South Africa

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...