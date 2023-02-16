A Cape Town police officer will be hauled before the Bellville magistrate's court on Friday to answer to kidnapping and robbery charges.
A team from the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit, members of the provincial organised unit and crime intelligence swooped on the 35-year-old constable, who is attached to the Nyanga family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, on Wednesday.
Hawks spokesperson W/O Bonnie Nxumalo said the cop will join three other suspects in the dock.
“It is alleged that on January 22, two victims were taken from their home on Empress Tree Street in Thubelitsha, Cape Town by four men and were held hostage in a house on Crescent Road, Phillipi East,” said Hani.
Cape Town cop bust for kidnapping
He will join three others in the dock to apply for bail
Image: 123RF
Soweto police rescue woman 'hijacked and kidnapped' on Valentine’s Day
“The suspects allegedly made off with the victims’ vehicle, a blue Ford Ranger bakkie, which was later recovered at an informal settlement near Faure Drive.
“The victims, who were battered, were rescued by the investigation team and taken for medical attention.”
The four suspects, who include a police constable, appeared in court on February 3 and were remanded in custody.
“They will be applying to be released on bail,” said Nxumalo.
TimesLIVE
