South Africa

Public sector unions picket at Treasury offices in Tshwane over wage demands

22 February 2023 - 13:28
Public sector unions are demanding bigger wage increases for the next three years.
Public sector unions are demanding bigger wage increases for the next three years.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange/TimesLIVE

About 100 public servants affiliated to the National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) and other public sector unions have gathered outside the National Treasury office in Pretoria before finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech on Wednesday afternoon.

Nehawu spokesperson Lwazi Nkolisi said workers gathered to voice their dissatisfaction with austerity measures introduced by the Treasury. 

The government implemented a 3% pay hike for the country’s 1.3-million public servants in 2022. Business Day reported that for 2023/2024, it is proposing a 4.7% pay increase on a sliding scale in year one, with increases in line with the consumer price index in the second and third years.

Eight public sector unions are asking for a 10% increase, a R2,500 housing allowance and bursary schemes to be extended to children of public servants who are excluded, TimesLIVE reported previously.

Workers are coming out to voice their dissatisfaction about how government has treated them
Nehawu spokesperson Lwazi Nkolisi

“The protest links to the issue of the implementation of the 3% unilaterally implemented by government last year, against the backdrop of a majority of the unions having rejected that at the bargaining council. Workers are coming out to voice their dissatisfaction about how government has treated them,” said Nkolisi.

The spokesperson said the union wanted Godongwana to address the plight of the working class.

“We are expecting government to move away from implementing austerity measures. We are expecting them to put in place mechanisms to address the dire situation public servants find themselves in. We are expecting the minister of finance to announce proposals that we have put to government, to address demands we have put to the government,” he said.

Nkolisi said if the government and the minister fail to address the issues, unions are gearing up to continue their fight.

He said Wednesday’s demonstration is a launching pad for a public sector strike.

“Today we are going to issue a strike notice,” he said, adding the date on which it would commence would be announced later.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Budget 2023: Rope in the private sector to fix the crises, Busa asks

A lack of capacity to implement the urgent reforms required to address the severe crises on several fronts requires a real partnership with the ...
News
5 hours ago

Budget 2023: ‘Concern over rising inequality as high debt, energy crisis and corruption impact on public responsibilities’

Government's debt and its impact on public spending is a concern for the the Budget Justice Coalition representing civic organisations, which says it ...
News
7 hours ago

Most strikes were by government workers in 2022: Report

South Africans embarked on at least 86 protected and unprotected labour protest actions last year, a majority of which were from the public service ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Public sector workers throw cans at Thulas Nxesi, demanding 10% increase

Acting public service and administration minister Thulas Nxesi received a hostile reception when he tried to address protesting public sector workers.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean exemption permits: SA expulsions will be 'disaster' News
  2. City Power pulls plug on night shift South Africa
  3. LISTEN | ‘People didn’t get the full context, we were penalised,’ says Airbnb ... South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa's bodyguards at war Politics
  5. Inside KZN's hitmen-for-hire industry News

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...