A lioness escaped on Wednesday as it was being transported from one game farm to another on the Beesdam road between Stella and Tlakgameng, North West.
The lion was being transported on the back of a bakkie from the Leeubosch game farm.
Spokesperson for the provincial department of economic development, environment and conservation Jerry Matebesi said the owner of the two lions in transit discovered that a female had escaped when he stopped near Tlakgameng to check on them.
“The rescue mission that involved a chopper has since started. The mission will continue on Thursday. The communities around Setlakgole and Tlakgameng are alerted to not attempt to catch the lion but instead should call the department on 018 388 1000/072 333 0325 or call the nearest police station,” said Matebesi.
In January a female tiger, Sheba, escaped from her enclosure at Walkers Fruit Farm in the south of Johannesburg. After a search, she was spotted and euthanised.
TimesLIVE
Lioness on the loose in North West
Image: Daniel Born
