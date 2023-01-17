Expect more tigers on the loose thanks to legislation that lacks bite: experts
SA law only covers the commercial trade of exotic animals, and it’s easier to own a tiger than a lion
17 January 2023 - 20:31
Gauteng residents should expect more tigers roaming the streets as ownership of the cats in the province has increased due to lax legislation and illegal breeding...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.