KZN former mayor maintains her innocence in funeral fraud

The former mayor of the now defunct Ingwe municipality, Nomagugu Luzulane, accused of using taxpayers' money to pay for the funeral of former ANC Harry Gwala regional secretary Amos Zondi, has claimed innocence.

The Creighton-based municipality was amalgamated with KwaSani municipality to become the Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma municipality.

Luzulane appeared in the Durban commercial crimes court on Monday.

The state alleges she spent R71,000, with R10,000 for funeral grocery purchases at Donnybrook Spar on April 17 2012.

It also alleges she used the money under the pretext of a government social relief programme.

She is alleged to have been in a romantic relationship with Zondi — a claim she has denied.

Luluzane, who is out on bail, was led in her testimony by her lawyer Niven Rai.

She said though she attended Zondi's funeral, she was not part of the team who catered for mourners.

“That is not true. My presence at the funeral was largely informed by my position as mayor and I was with the VIP,” she said.

Luzulane said the allegations against her were “a political ploy”.

.The case has been postponed to March 27.

TimesLIVE

