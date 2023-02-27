Six sluice gates remain open in Vaal dam system, pressure drops

The Vaal Dam is now at 108% capacity, according to the water and sanitation department.
On Monday, the department announced the closure of another sluice gate, leaving six open.
“The water levels at Bloemhof Dam are also on the decline with the dam level at 105%, and the water discharge is being reduced gradually from 2,800m3/s to 2,400m3/s by this afternoon [Monday],” said department spokesperson Wisane Mavasa.
“In the Orange River, the Gariep Dam is at about 108.84% and the releases into the Orange River are 1,222.45m3/s. At the Vanderkloof Dam water levels are at 108% and outflow releases are 1,318m3/s.”
Last week, communities along the Vaal Dam banks had to be evacuated as the area was flooded.
Mavasa said water levels at the lower Orange River and lower Vaal river remain high and are expected to respond to the reduced flows later in the week.
