TimesLIVE
'What cholera?' ask residents of Emandleni in Wattville where first cholera death was recorded
Image: Alaister Russell
While the department of health is doing all it can to contain a cholera outbreak, the community of Emandleni informal settlement in Wattville, Benoni, where the first death was recorded last week, residents are seemingly oblivious to the disease.
As TimesLIVE visited the area on Wednesday, residents carried on with their lives as usual.
First cholera death in South Africa confirmed as more cases detected
The deceased was a 24-year-old man and most of his neighbours were unaware he was killed by cholera.
The majority of them said they did not believe there is an outbreak in their area. When TimesLIVE visited, it took hours to find the family home as locals knew nothing about the death.
Onicca Mkhize, who lives just behind the house where the deceased lived, was among those who said she had no idea that her neighbour had been killed by cholera.
Health workers have been sent to carry out contact-tracing after the first death.
“Nurses came here to ask us questions about our health and checked if we had any diarrhoea in recent days but as you can see, they found us healthy with no problems,” she said.
Mkhize said she was not concerned about the disease, as she has tap water in her yard. She added that the deceased used to fetch water from her tap there was no tap at his home.
In other parts of the settlement, residents were carrying on as usual, paying no attention to special precautions regarding hand hygiene, even as they handled food.
Image: Alaister Russell
A number of residents queued at local fast-food outlets that mostly sold slap chips. Customers were seen walking out of the fast-food joint where they would immediately start nibbling on their food without washing their hands.
Others bought boiled mielies from the street vendors — again with no hand hygiene.
Meanwhile, health workers in orange T-shirts criss-crossed the settlement as they went house to house with the intention of tracing possible contacts of the deceased and possibly detecting other cases.
Image: Alaister Russell
A health worker said they had come across a few people with possible cases. They had referred those residents for testing.
“It's not a big number of referrals but we are getting some possible cases. It's people who have diarrhoea and as a precaution, we refer them for testing,” the health worker said.
She said what they were finding is that those with no running water in their yards did not properly store their water.
“Some of them are using dirty containers, and some are using containers that don't have lids so there is a high chance of contamination, even though they got it from the tap,” the health worker said.
Image: Alaister Russell
