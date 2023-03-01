South Africa

Six confirmed cholera cases: NICD

01 March 2023 - 11:20
South Africa has confirmed six cholera cases. Stock photo.
South Africa has confirmed six cholera cases. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/dobledphoto

The total number of confirmed cholera cases in South Africa, including one death in Gauteng, stands at six as of Wednesday.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) all cases are adults, ranging in age from 19 to 44 years.

“No confirmed cases have been reported in other provinces. Isolates from all cases are identified as toxigenic Vibrio cholerae O1 serotype Ogawa, and are susceptible to ciprofloxacin,” said the NICD.

“The first three cases were imported or import-related cases following travel to Malawi. Cases 4 and 5 acquired infection locally. They had not travelled, had no links to imported cases or to each other, and don’t reside or work in the same area. These two are classified as indigenous cases.

“The sixth case is newly reported and under investigation.

“The source of infection in the cases is not known at present.

“There is an ongoing risk for imported cases following travel from other African countries experiencing cholera outbreaks, especially Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Tap water is safe to drink, says Gauteng health department

The department’s message follows a viral audio clip making rounds on social media, discouraging people from drinking tap water, alleging it is ...
News
19 hours ago

More cholera cases expected as two more symptomatic people await lab results

The national department of health says there could be more cases of cholera in South Africa as it awaits laboratory test results for two more people ...
News
2 days ago

First cholera death in South Africa confirmed as more cases detected

The first cholera death in South Africa has been recorded as the number of confirmed cases has risen to five, the national health department ...
News
5 days ago

Malawi cholera death toll crosses 1,300: health official

The death toll from a cholera outbreak in Malawi has crossed 1,300, a senior Malawian health official said on Thursday, as the southern African ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Unlawful’: superyacht owners hit back as Blue Shadow leaves Cape Town South Africa
  2. ‘We’re not going to let these anarchists collapse our economy’ — ‘Lux’ Dlamini ... South Africa
  3. When to collect your Sassa grant in March South Africa
  4. KZN man allegedly manufactures spirit alcohol in his backyard News
  5. KZN driving school instructor and two students killed in horrific crash on N2 South Africa

Latest Videos

"A terrible night": At least 32 dead and 85 injured in fiery Greek train ...
Eskom's Survival Depends on Debt Relief and Tariffs, CEO Says