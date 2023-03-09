South Africa

Haven't received your Sassa grant payment for March? Here's what to do

Frustrated beneficiaries expressed their dismay this week after not receiving their payments for this month.

09 March 2023 - 07:45
People queue for their social relief of distress grant payments in East London. File image.
Image: Sino Majangaza

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has urged beneficiaries who haven't received their March grant payments to contact Postbank. 

Many frustrated beneficiaries expressed their dismay this week after not receiving their payments. 

Sassa confirmed all grants, including the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant, were paid on March 2, 3 and 6. 

The agency said Postbank experienced a technical glitch. 

“There was a technical glitch experienced by Postbank, which is now resolved,” said Sassa. 

“Social grant clients who are still experiencing challenges with their March payments are advised to contact the Postbank customer number on 0800 535 455. Please have your ID number with you when calling.”

Sassa said beneficiaries whose applications were declined have the right to lodge an appeal for reconsideration on the DSD Independent Tribunal website.

When to collect your Sassa grant in March

Millions of the SA Social Security Agency beneficiaries will start receiving their grants later this week.
News
1 week ago

Fast-track payments 

Beneficiaries approved for the SRD grant and selected to be paid through Postbank or Cashsend are urged to open bank accounts. 

R350 grant extended

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana said in his budget speech last month R66bn has been allocated to social development, R36bn of which is to fund the extended R350 SRD grant until March 2024.

He said over the medium-term more than 60% of non-interest expenditure goes to the social wage, while spending on buildings and other fixed structures such as roads and dams will increase from R62bn in the current year to R104.2bn in 2025/26.

R30bn will be used for inflation-linked increases for other social grants.

From April 1, the old age and disability grants will increase by R90 and a further R10 on October 1, making the total grant R2,090.

The child support grant rises from R480 to R510 on October 1, while the foster care grant increases from R1,070 to R1,130 over the same period.

TimesLIVE

