These two Tests against the West Indies have shown De Zorzi’s growth. He was understandably tentative on debut a week ago and on Wednesday looked much more comfortable.
West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers said he noted how “organised” De Zorzi looked. His 85 on Wednesday was an innings filled with precise stroke-play and the solidity he showed on defence offered another indication of his growth.
While many bemoan the quality of the cricket at domestic level, De Zorzi has maximised of every chance to improve his game, taking advantage of the good attack Province has developed this season to help his batting.
“At WP you face Dane Patterson, Tshepo Moreki, Nandre Burger and Beuran Hendricks, who have played international cricket and so you learn every day. The onus is on you to do your preparation and back what you have.”
He was understandably disappointed about missing out on a hundred. “It was a good opportunity, so obviously it was disappointing not to get more, maybe I got too greedy with that ball that got me out.”
De Zorzi’s mother, Natasha, who raised him by herself, was seated in the Memorial Stand on Wednesday. “It’s always nice to have my mom watching. I’m in Cape Town, so she’s not been able to watch a lot of the games when I have played for WP.
“This is quite nice. She usually sits in the same place, so I knew where she was. I was happy she was able to watch and hopefully next time I’m able to get to three figures.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
De Zorzi’s growth for Proteas a tick for the domestic game
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Tony de Zorzi’s journey from schoolboy cricketer at KES to captaining the under-19 Proteas team at a World Cup and now playing Test cricket has not been a long one, but it’s a trip where he has sponged off those who’ve been around him.
He tuned in intensely to the changeroom conversations, occasionally eavesdropping on coaches and senior players, listened to their stories of success but particularly the hard times they endured, and used those to build his game and character.
It is an aspect of the domestic game that is often forgotten. Yes, the standard of cricket on the domestic scene in South Africa might not be the highest but for young players there is value in being exposed to grizzled veterans even if not to face them or bowl to them, but just to listen.
Short highlights from Day 1 of the second test between South Africa and the West Indies at the Wanderers in Johannesburg
De Zorzi did a lot of listening.
“At Western Province, we had Wayne Parnell and Kyle Verreynne who’ve both been playing for South Africa and spoke about the things you need to do to give yourself the best chance, technically and with your character,” he said after his maiden Test half-century and knock of 85 on day one of the second match against West Indies on Wednesday. South Africa reached 311/7 at the Wanderers.
It’s not just what is required now. As with any young batter, who first tasted success at provincial level, De Zorzi, too, wondered when his chance would come to wear senior national colours.
“There are moments where you might get impatient, but I played with a lot of senior guys, like Andrew Puttick and you hear some of those stories and it gives you a reality check.
Proteas have control despite late West Indies fightback
“You might be impatient at 25, but there are guys who average 40 to 50 in an era where they just never got a chance — look at Pieter Malan for instance. You might feel aggrieved but you actually have no right to feel like that. You have to wait for your chance and hopefully when you get it, you take it.”
De Zorzi, who was born and raised in Johannesburg, has progressed in the manner one would demand of any batter. By his own admission he wasn’t the star of the U-19 side he led at the 2016 junior World Cup — that was Wiaan Mulder.
He needed to do the “dirty work” from the club circuit in Northerns where be played for Tuks, to reach the international level. He has shown gradual improvement over the years starting at the Titans, before moving to Cape Town, which he said helped his growth.
“Maybe moving to a different province being away from home, matures you, you grow up and those things affect your game.”
These two Tests against the West Indies have shown De Zorzi’s growth. He was understandably tentative on debut a week ago and on Wednesday looked much more comfortable.
West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers said he noted how “organised” De Zorzi looked. His 85 on Wednesday was an innings filled with precise stroke-play and the solidity he showed on defence offered another indication of his growth.
While many bemoan the quality of the cricket at domestic level, De Zorzi has maximised of every chance to improve his game, taking advantage of the good attack Province has developed this season to help his batting.
“At WP you face Dane Patterson, Tshepo Moreki, Nandre Burger and Beuran Hendricks, who have played international cricket and so you learn every day. The onus is on you to do your preparation and back what you have.”
He was understandably disappointed about missing out on a hundred. “It was a good opportunity, so obviously it was disappointing not to get more, maybe I got too greedy with that ball that got me out.”
De Zorzi’s mother, Natasha, who raised him by herself, was seated in the Memorial Stand on Wednesday. “It’s always nice to have my mom watching. I’m in Cape Town, so she’s not been able to watch a lot of the games when I have played for WP.
“This is quite nice. She usually sits in the same place, so I knew where she was. I was happy she was able to watch and hopefully next time I’m able to get to three figures.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Rickelton named for Wanderers as ‘player Proteas can build team around’
Finally, the age of Aiden has dawned
Proteas captaincy not yet on the agenda for De Zorzi
Faf's Proteas future tied up in cricket's changing landscape
Bavuma wins toss and bats in second Test at the Wanderers
Proteas profit as West Indies serve up rubbish with the ball before lunch
Markram, De Zorzi get runs as SA batters continue to dominate
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos