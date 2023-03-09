The 11 demands Saftu wants met before 'national shutdown'

Saftu's demands are:
- jobs for the unemployed at a living wage;
- end load-shedding;
- implement a universal basic income grant;
- lower the cost of living;
- a minimum wage of R72 per hour for all workers;
- end crime and violence against women and children;
- transition to renewable energy without job losses;
- renationalise certain entities, including SAA;
- reverse budget cuts and increase government spending in critical areas of service delivery;
- expand the public sector wage bill for better pay for teachers, nurses, officers and social workers; and
- pay government workers well and protect collective bargaining.
Saftu general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said the union had agreed to participate after the EFF requested it.
“This means we will galvanise and mobilise our members to join the national shutdown across the country,” Vavi said.
The federation would ensure workers who participate would be protected.
“We have submitted [a] section 77 notice to Nedlac to protect workers in and outside the federation. This means any worker, even if they are not members of unions affiliated to Saftu, will be protected from victimisation by employers.”
Vavi said the EFF’s demands would also have to highlight working-class challenges and include socioeconomic challenges.
“Saftu’s principal demands include the creation of decent jobs by rebuilding our manufacturing base through re-industrialisation, addressing the escalating cost of living by not only restructuring the economy, but the introduction of the universal basic income grant, increasing the minimum wage to a living wage, combating crime and gender-based violence and ending load-shedding,” he said.
The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has issued a list of 11 demands it wants met before the planned “national shutdown” on March 20.
The federation will join the EFF in its “mother of national shutdowns” against load-shedding and other service delivery issues.
“Food and transport have become more expensive. If you loan money you must pay it back at higher rates. Meanwhile, workers’ wage[s] have been declining while bosses' profit have increased.
“The are more than 11-million unemployed people in South Africa. To live, the unemployed and lowest paid workers must received [a] basic income grant of R1,500 and a job guarantee scheme,” Saftu said.
No school, work or taxis: EFF sets March 20 for national shutdown to demand Ramaphosa exit
