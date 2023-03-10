South Africa

Nehawu strike to continue after court reserves judgment on appeal

10 March 2023 - 17:14
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union began a strike on Monday.
Image: Mark Andrews

The labour appeal court on Friday heard an appeal by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union against an order of the labour court authorising the employer to execute the order granted on Saturday interdicting the strike.

The court reserved judgment. It  is expected to pass judgment on Monday.

Nehawu spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi said the strike, which began on Monday, will continue until judgment is passed.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng health department said on Friday the situation had stabilised across the province.

At least 80% of operations are back,” provincial health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said.

He said the department had put in place measures to lessen the effects of the strike.

“We managed to get a court interdict to ensure those who want to come to work are able to and are not intimidated and that members of the public who need to access the facilities are not prevented from doing so.”

The interdict also directed police to ensure they maintained law and order outside health facilities so that people who wanted to access the facilities were not prevented from doing so.

Mdoba said the province had also dispatched a team from head office to provide additional support at hospitals. 

He said hospitals would not postpone life-saving surgeries but clinicians would make a call on whether to continue elective surgeries,

In the Free State, health department spokesperson Zoli Mvambi said there were no reports of disruptions at its hospitals but some had experienced a low worker turnout, g affecting the provision of quality health service . 

At Elizabeth Ross Hospital in QwaQwa, he said, all units were functional but cleanliness was compromised as most employees were still not on duty.

At Embekweni Hospital, service was crippled by workers not turning up for duty forcing doctors, dietitians and some nurses and allied health workers to have to attend to patients' needs .

He said strikers at Embekweni moved to Matlakeng clinic in Zastron where the gates were locked and manned by security officers. 

