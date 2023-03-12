South Africa

Stage 4 power cuts start at 4pm on Sunday

Then it's a mix of stage 4 and 5 going forward

12 March 2023 - 15:31
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Eskom will implement stage 4 load shedding on Sunday.
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree

Stage 4 load-shedding is scheduled to start at 4pm on Sunday until Monday at 4pm.

Thereafter, stage 5 will kick in until 5am on Tuesday. 

“The pattern of stage 4 load-shedding from 5am to 4pm and stage 5 load-shedding from 4pm to 5am will be repeated until further notice. A further update will be published as soon as any significant changes occur,” said Eskom on Sunday afternoon.  

The power utility said over the past 24 hours a generating unit at Amot power station was successfully returned to service. 

“During the same period a generating unit each at Kiel, Medupi and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs. The return to service of a generating unit each at Duvha, Medupi, Tutuka and two units at Hendrina power stations are delayed. The repairs to the damaged towers from Cahora Bassa in Mozambique is continuing and is anticipated to be completed by early next week.” 

Eskom said breakdowns had increased to 17,008MW of generating capacity while 4,60OMW of generating capacity was out of service for planned maintenance. 

TimesLIVE

