South Africa

Inflatable boats seized at South Africa/Zimbabwe border

09 May 2024 - 10:50 By TimesLive
Inflatable boats were confiscated by the border policing team at the Beitbridge port of entry.
Image: SAPS

Seven inflatable boats have been seized on the Limpopo River bank, which police say are believed to have been used to smuggle counterfeit goods between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The seizures were made by the border policing team at the Beitbridge port of entry, Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.

During a crackdown by a multidisciplinary team on Tuesday, police also arrested 26 suspects for various offences such as illegal mining, possession of illicit cigarettes and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Mining equipment, including tipper trucks, an excavator, jackhammers, iron bars and shovels, were seized.

The suspects are expected to appear in various magistrate's courts.

Meet the man tasked with the massive job of tightening up SA’s borders

Dr Nakampe Masiapato will oversee SA’s new streamlined Border Management Authority
News
1 year ago

LISTEN | Drones, speedboats, hand-held biometric devices to help manage borders: Motsoaledi

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi says surveillance drones, speedboats and hand-held biometric devices have been ordered to help manage the ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Border smuggling, zama zamas foiled during Operation Vala Umgodi

A homemade wooden ferry suspected to be used for smuggling people and counterfeit goods across the Limpopo River was intercepted.
News
2 months ago

Women engaged in informal cross-border trade subjected to harassment, sexual exploitation

Women engaged in informal cross-border trade experience alarming rates of gender-based violence, spanning economic, sexual and physical abuse, ...
News
1 month ago

IN PICS | Counterfeit goods being smuggled between SA and Zimbabwe intercepted

Border police have seized counterfeit items and an inflatable boat suspected of being used for illegal Limpopo River crossings between Zimbabwe and ...
News
2 months ago
